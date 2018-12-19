Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.70 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.70). Approximately 287,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 443,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.80 ($1.64).

Several research analysts recently commented on TCM shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Telit Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Telit Communications alerts:

In related news, insider Paolo Dal Pino bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £330,000 ($431,203.45).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/telit-communications-tcm-trading-up-3-7.html.

About Telit Communications (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.