TELUS Co. (T) Receives C$52.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS has a one year low of C$43.88 and a one year high of C$49.15.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 3.07999993299978 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.