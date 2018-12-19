Tenet Healthcare (THC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after purchasing an additional 990,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after purchasing an additional 990,373 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 4,336,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after acquiring an additional 63,453 shares during the period.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

