Terex Co. (TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Terex to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Terex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.61. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

