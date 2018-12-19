TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) Stake Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,365 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in TerraForm Power were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

Shares of TERP stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. TerraForm Power Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $246.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.26 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraForm Power Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. TerraForm Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.81%.

TERP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. initiated coverage on TerraForm Power in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TerraForm Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/terraform-power-inc-terp-stake-lessened-by-phocas-financial-corp.html.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP).

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.