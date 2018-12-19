Tesla (TSLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $412.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $299.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.95.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,089,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk bought 29,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $360,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,040. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,863,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,863,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

