TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.84

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 4744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several brokerages have commented on TESS. ValuEngine downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.41.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 217,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 233,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/tessco-technologies-tess-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-10-84.html.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.