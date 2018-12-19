Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

