TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.05

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 47991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGTX. Raymond James downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

The company has a market cap of $393.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.71.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,001.33% and a negative return on equity of 185.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 849,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,081,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 605,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 350,800 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

