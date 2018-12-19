The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,852 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,151,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,781,000 after acquiring an additional 426,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,396,000 after acquiring an additional 299,933 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.55.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

