The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Position Raised by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,738 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $231,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,618. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, VP Chad Keetch sold 64,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,875,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

