The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $32.91 Million Position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.34% of Horizon Bancorp worth $32,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 66.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 864,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 557,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 99.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 465,769 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 42.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,107,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 330,742 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President James D. Neff purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $613.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

