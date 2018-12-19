The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $40.81 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Kimberly Clark worth $40,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 89.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.0% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $739,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

