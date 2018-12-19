The Medicines (MDCO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $18.00. The Medicines shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 2028647 shares.

Specifically, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Timney bought 26,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,651.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,651.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 926,163 shares of company stock worth $18,625,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Cowen set a $46.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The Medicines’s revenue was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000.

The Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCO)

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

