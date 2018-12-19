THEKEY (TKY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $173,886.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. THEKEY has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $173,886.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000661 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000636 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

