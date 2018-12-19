TheStreet Lowers Quantenna Communications (QTNA) to D+

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTNA opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.48 million, a P/E ratio of -731.00, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.24. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 17.07%. Quantenna Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $129,741.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 37,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $708,644.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,564 in the last three months. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth $159,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the third quarter worth $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the third quarter worth $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 48.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth $185,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.