THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (TCKGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCKGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

TCKGY stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.56. THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

