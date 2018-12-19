THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (TCKGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCKGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

