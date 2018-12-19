Thomas H. Krause Sells 22,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $5,784,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $274.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $27,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

