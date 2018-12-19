Thrive Token (THRT) Market Capitalization Tops $576,643.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $576,643.00 and approximately $63,750.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.11535683 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00031200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,177,502 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

