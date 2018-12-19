Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $27.43 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $27,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $27.43 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-27-43-million-position-in-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs.html.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.