TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $318.76 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,188 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $318,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of KHC opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-318-76-million-position-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.