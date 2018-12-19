TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,130,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239,086 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $366,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,985,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,297,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255,798 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,471,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,172,000 after acquiring an additional 253,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,605,000 after acquiring an additional 333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Textron to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

