TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 1,970,974 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,497,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,970,974 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $770,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.96.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

