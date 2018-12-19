Tigercoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Tigercoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Tigercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tigercoin has a total market cap of $109,239.00 and $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tigercoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00014116 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000080 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00049130 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tigercoin

Tigercoin (TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin. Tigercoin’s official website is tigercoin.wordpress.com.

Tigercoin Coin Trading

Tigercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tigercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tigercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tigercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.