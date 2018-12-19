Timkensteel (TMST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.45

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 6166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Timkensteel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,749,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 78,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Timkensteel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 78,059 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Timkensteel by 9.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Timkensteel by 3.2% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,792,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Timkensteel by 120.1% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,160,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,252 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/timkensteel-tmst-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-9-45.html.

About Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.