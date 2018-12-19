TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (PBLT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on January 4th

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (LON:PBLT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PBLT opened at GBX 1.04 ($0.01) on Wednesday. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

About TOC Property Backed Lending Trust

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

