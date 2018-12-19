TokenCard Price Hits $0.29 (TKN)

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, TokenCard has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One TokenCard token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00007630 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui. TokenCard has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $13,816.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.02241144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00145522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00186244 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026209 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026201 BTC.

TokenCard Profile

TokenCard’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,921,941 tokens. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3. The official website for TokenCard is tokencard.io. TokenCard’s official message board is medium.com/@TokenCard. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard.

Buying and Selling TokenCard

TokenCard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenCard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenCard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenCard using one of the exchanges listed above.

