Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $178,245.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,465.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

