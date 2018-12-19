Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Stake Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 36,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 242,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,127,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,465.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 5,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $178,245.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

