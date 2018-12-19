Toople (LON:TOOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

TOOP opened at GBX 0.27 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Toople has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4 ($0.05).

Get Toople alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Toople (TOOP) Posts Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/toople-toop-posts-earnings-results.html.

About Toople

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecoms services primarily for SME market in the United Kingdom. It offers business broadband, fiber, Ethernet first mile and Ethernet data, business mobile phones, cloud PBX and SIP Trunking, and traditional services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Letchworth Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.