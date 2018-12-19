TopChain (TOPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $530,073.00

TopChain (CURRENCY:TOPC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One TopChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx and Huobi. TopChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $530,073.00 worth of TopChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TopChain has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TopChain alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.11503901 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00031203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00001256 BTC.

TopChain Token Profile

TOPC is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. TopChain’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. TopChain’s official Twitter account is @TOPCHAIN1. TopChain’s official website is www.topc.io.

Buying and Selling TopChain

TopChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.