Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.56. The company had a trading volume of 106,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.71 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.4421 dividend. This represents a $5.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

