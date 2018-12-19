Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

SHV remained flat at $$110.21 on Wednesday. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,259. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

