Total SA (TOT) Holdings Decreased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Total were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth $7,339,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Total by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOT opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Total SA has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.7267 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

