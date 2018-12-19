Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 868,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,334 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $85,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Total System Services by 56.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,891,000 after buying an additional 1,045,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Total System Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,251,000 after buying an additional 593,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Total System Services by 699.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 344,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Total System Services by 53.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 885,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,416,000 after buying an additional 307,042 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Total System Services by 2,822,000.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

