Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,361,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,313,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,885,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,998,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,817,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,003,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $190,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

