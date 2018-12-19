Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $240,000 Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Uniti Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Uniti Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

