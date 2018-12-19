Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 14,837 Cision Ltd (CISN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CISN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cision by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,639,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after buying an additional 2,037,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cision by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,443,832 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,885,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cision alerts:

NYSE CISN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cision Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-purchases-shares-of-14837-cision-ltd-cisn.html.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.