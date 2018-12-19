Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,505 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 45.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $10,204,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 195.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 40.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $239,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $84,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,292 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

