TowneBank (TOWN) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.29% of TowneBank worth $73,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,515,000 after buying an additional 164,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 63.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,700,000 after buying an additional 479,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 112.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 425,535 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 328.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 285,178 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $137.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

