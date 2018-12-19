Trade Token Price Reaches $0.0843 on Top Exchanges (TIO)

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Trade Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $32.15 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Trade Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Trade Token has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trade Token alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.11535683 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00031200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Trade Token Profile

Trade Token (CRYPTO:TIO) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 coins and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 coins. The official website for Trade Token is trade.io. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trade Token’s official message board is medium.com/@trade.io.

Trade Token Coin Trading

Trade Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trade Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trade Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trade Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.