Traders Buy Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $349.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $119.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $229.53 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cisco Systems had the highest net in-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $44.06

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

The firm has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,929. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,578,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $584,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401,694 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,499,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 76,729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,833,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,897,000 after purchasing an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 775,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

