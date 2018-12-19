Traders Buy Xcel Energy (XEL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $75.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.30 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Xcel Energy had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Xcel Energy traded down ($0.24) for the day and closed at $51.49

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 624.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,751,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,756 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,557,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,935,000 after acquiring an additional 844,400 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 767,419 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

