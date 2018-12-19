Traders Sell iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Strength (TLT)

Investors sold shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $144.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $203.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.43 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $119.60

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2819 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,493 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 102,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 228,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 123,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

