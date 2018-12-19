Triangles (TRI) Market Capitalization Achieves $106,930.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Triangles has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Triangles has a total market capitalization of $106,930.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triangles coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00022268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021621 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00031609 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00164653 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Triangles Profile

Triangles is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 126,980 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri. The official website for Triangles is info.triangles.technology.

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

