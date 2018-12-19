TriNet Group Inc (TNET) CEO Sells $565,431.03 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $565,431.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,148.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 816,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 810,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,740,000 after acquiring an additional 432,894 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,537,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,693,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 251,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

