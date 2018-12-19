Tupperware Brands (TUP) & PIGEON CORP/ADR (PGENY) Head to Head Contrast

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) and PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

This table compares Tupperware Brands and PIGEON CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands -8.73% -145.79% 16.80% PIGEON CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tupperware Brands and PIGEON CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion 0.76 -$265.40 million $4.84 7.33 PIGEON CORP/ADR $917.43 million 5.53 $126.52 million $0.26 40.10

PIGEON CORP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tupperware Brands. Tupperware Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PIGEON CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tupperware Brands and PIGEON CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 2 3 0 0 1.60 PIGEON CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than PIGEON CORP/ADR.

Dividends

Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. PIGEON CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tupperware Brands pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PIGEON CORP/ADR pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIGEON CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

PIGEON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.