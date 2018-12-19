Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,452,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,917,041 shares during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox comprises about 1.7% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $2,244,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of FOXA opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Twenty-First Century Fox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

