Twin Disc (TWIN) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.95. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 428,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 21.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

